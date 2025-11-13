Maravai LifeSciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $829.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.34.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 62.88%.The firm had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 22,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

