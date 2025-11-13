Metsera Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metsera Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Get Metsera alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metsera in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Metsera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Metsera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Metsera in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Metsera from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metsera

Metsera Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metsera by 45.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Metsera by 100.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Metsera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Metsera in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Metsera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NASDAQ MTSR opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46. Metsera has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $83.86.

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.55).

Metsera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metsera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metsera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.