Metsera Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metsera Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.75.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metsera in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Metsera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Metsera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Metsera in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Metsera from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th.
NASDAQ MTSR opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46. Metsera has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $83.86.
Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.55).
Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.
