MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 1,005,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 432,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of -4.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

