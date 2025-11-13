MidCap Financial Investment’s (MFIC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Compass Point

Compass Point reiterated their neutral rating on shares of MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.75.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $13.50 target price on MidCap Financial Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered MidCap Financial Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIC opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.00. MidCap Financial Investment has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 30.79%.The firm had revenue of $82.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is 143.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,382,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,622,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 84.9% in the third quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 616,184 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 878,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after buying an additional 126,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 18.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 772,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 119,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

