Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Cut to Strong Sell at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Research cut Mondi Plc Uns from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Mondi Plc Uns Price Performance
Mondi Plc Uns Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4624 per share. This represents a yield of 501.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd.
About Mondi Plc Uns
Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.
