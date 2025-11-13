MongoDB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the average volume of 1,660 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Macquarie increased their price target on MongoDB from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $312.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.97.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 181.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 562,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after purchasing an additional 362,705 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 11.8% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 875.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MDB opened at $365.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.21. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $385.44. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of -372.84 and a beta of 1.52.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $591.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
