Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Price

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.60% from the company’s current price.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 123.43% and a net margin of 10.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 2nd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 132.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 87.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 149.8% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.