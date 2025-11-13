Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $506.4286.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $391.92 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $387.77 and a 52-week high of $503.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,693,556. The trade was a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,728 shares of company stock worth $78,523,945. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,171,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,139,015,000 after acquiring an additional 286,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,681,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,237,985,000 after buying an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,839,569,000 after purchasing an additional 51,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,401,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,430,295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

