National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.30% of National Health Investors worth $42,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 706.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 213,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 187,233 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $10,340,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,126,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 495,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,632,000 after purchasing an additional 101,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 1,728.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 65,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. National Bankshares set a $90.00 price target on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $76.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $83.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.66 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 40.97%.The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. National Health Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 116.09%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

