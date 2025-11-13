Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and eight have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$85.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGT shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd.

TSE:NGT opened at C$116.00 on Thursday. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$53.03 and a 12-month high of C$119.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62.

Newmont Corp is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. It is also engaged in the production of copper, silver, lead and zinc. The company’s operations are organized in five geographic regions: North America, South America, Australia, Africa and Nevada.

