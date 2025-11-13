NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 952.6% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 53.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 16,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,753.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,980.92. This represents a 308.32% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.21.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $64.22 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

