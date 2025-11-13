Northland Capmk Issues Negative Estimate for MNR Earnings

Get Mach Natural Resources alerts:

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mach Natural Resources in a report released on Sunday, November 9th. Northland Capmk analyst J. Grampp now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mach Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Mach Natural Resources’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Mach Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 20.83%.The company had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mach Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mach Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. Mach Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,892,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 120.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,814,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,511 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $7,630,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 85.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 827,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 381,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Mach Natural Resources by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,478,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,538,000 after purchasing an additional 244,020 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%. Mach Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

