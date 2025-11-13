Northland Capmk Lifts Earnings Estimates for Crane NXT

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Crane NXT in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.98. The consensus estimate for Crane NXT’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Crane NXT’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

CXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Crane NXT from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane NXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Crane NXT has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.74.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter. Crane NXT had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,005,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,805,000 after acquiring an additional 64,523 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,584,000 after purchasing an additional 512,813 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 2,449.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,361 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 19.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,635,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,711,000 after buying an additional 260,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crane NXT by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,622,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,830,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

