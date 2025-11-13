NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NRXP shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRXP opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.76.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.67). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,179,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 993,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,598 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the third quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 342,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

