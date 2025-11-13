NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Reduced by Burford Brothers Inc.

Burford Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,407 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Burford Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,326,577 shares of company stock valued at $596,625,187 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.44.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $193.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

