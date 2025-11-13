NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,996 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.7% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $92,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $193.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.84.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,326,577 shares of company stock worth $596,625,187 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Melius Research set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.44.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

