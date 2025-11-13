NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 31,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 51,786 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 29,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $1,244,000. Finally, Swmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $193.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.84.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,326,577 shares of company stock worth $596,625,187. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.44.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

