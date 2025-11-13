NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Crux Wealth Advisors

Crux Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,044 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.0% of Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 542,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $92,729,000 after purchasing an additional 31,996 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 176,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,846,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI set a $261.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.44.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $193.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,326,577 shares of company stock valued at $596,625,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.