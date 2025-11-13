NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lifted by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,234 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.6% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $1,163,288,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $261.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.44.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,326,577 shares of company stock valued at $596,625,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $193.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.84. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.