O-I Glass Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

NYSE:OI opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.89. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $16.04.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 270,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 3,113,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,386,000 after purchasing an additional 566,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,232,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,773,000 after purchasing an additional 170,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 14.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 52,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 13.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Zacks Research lowered O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

