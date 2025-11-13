Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMER. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Omeros from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. WBB Securities reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter worth $117,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth $938,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Omeros during the first quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $468.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. Omeros has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Omeros will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

