Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oncobiologics in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered Oncobiologics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Guggenheim cut Oncobiologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oncobiologics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oncobiologics in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th.

Oncobiologics Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Oncobiologics stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.60. Oncobiologics has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oncobiologics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncobiologics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 44,063 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncobiologics by 42.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Oncobiologics by 865.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncobiologics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Articles

