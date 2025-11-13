Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,807 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total value of $153,979.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,674.85. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,215,830 shares of company stock valued at $249,160,428 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $210.04 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $223.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

