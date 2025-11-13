Piper Sandler Cuts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $169.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $171.00 to $169.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Melius Research began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Down 1.8%

Chevron stock opened at $153.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 96.20%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 197.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.