Piper Sandler Cuts Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Price Target to $9.00

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lucky Strike Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research raised Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucky Strike Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $13.25.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.82 million for the quarter. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.89%.

Insider Transactions at Lucky Strike Entertainment

In other news, President Lev Ekster bought 2,505 shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.95. Following the purchase, the president directly owned 71,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,282. The trade was a 3.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,779 shares of company stock valued at $64,272. Company insiders own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. GatePass Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

