Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BYD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BYD Price Performance

BYD Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDY opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $54.46. BYD has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.28.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

