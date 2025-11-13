Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.8333.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCH. Wall Street Zen lowered Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Potlatch from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Potlatch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,543,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Potlatch by 13.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,819,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after buying an additional 344,553 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Potlatch by 19.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,792,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,132,000 after buying an additional 461,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potlatch by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potlatch by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after acquiring an additional 438,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61. Potlatch has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $48.12.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $354.19 million for the quarter. Potlatch had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 2.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Potlatch will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

