ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Get ProFrac alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACDC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ProFrac from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of ProFrac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ProFrac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProFrac in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.50 target price on ProFrac and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACDC

ProFrac Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. ProFrac has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.17). ProFrac had a negative net margin of 16.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $403.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.00 million. On average, analysts expect that ProFrac will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ProFrac

In related news, Chairman Matthew Wilks purchased 43,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $164,528.60. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 422,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,968.60. This represents a 11.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProFrac by 7,241.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 389.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProFrac

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.