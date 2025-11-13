Q3 Earnings Estimate for TSE:WEE Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Get Wavefront Technology Solutions alerts:

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

