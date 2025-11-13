Q4 Earnings Forecast for CoreCivic Issued By Noble Financial

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CoreCivic in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s FY2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.21%.The firm had revenue of $580.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. CoreCivic has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.000 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreCivic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of CXW opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. CoreCivic has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.68.

CoreCivic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 22,500 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $476,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 135,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,139.62. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,023 shares in the company, valued at $903,351.96. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,545. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 433.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 89,365 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,622,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after purchasing an additional 109,769 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in CoreCivic by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 25,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CoreCivic by 445.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 72,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

