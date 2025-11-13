Q4 Earnings Forecast for TWI Issued By DA Davidson

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titan International in a report released on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the industrial products company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TWI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Titan International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of TWI opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Titan International has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.95 million, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.The business had revenue of $466.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.74 million. Titan International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 622,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Titan International by 2.0% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 110,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 8.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

