Raymond James Financial Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$95.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James Financial from C$132.00 to C$95.00 in a research note released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins set a C$149.00 target price on Cargojet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$133.15.

CJT stock opened at C$72.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$65.60 and a 52-week high of C$135.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.96.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$219.90 million for the quarter. Cargojet had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 5.890933 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

