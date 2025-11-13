Raymond James Financial Cuts Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$4,300.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James Financial from C$5,250.00 to C$4,300.00 in a research note released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s Q4 2025 earnings at $40.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $134.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $162.32 EPS.
CSU has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Constellation Software from C$5,700.00 to C$5,400.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities set a C$5,700.00 target price on Constellation Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Desjardins raised Constellation Software to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. National Bank Financial cut Constellation Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$6,000.00 to C$5,600.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4,897.14.
Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$9.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The business had revenue of C$4.10 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 55.4616354 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.
In other Constellation Software news, insider Mark Robert Miller purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3,695.14 per share, with a total value of C$1,016,163.50. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 11,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,428,980.42. The trade was a 2.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.
