Raymond James Financial Estimates TSE:PPL FY2025 Earnings

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Raymond James Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PPL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$62.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.55.

TSE:PPL opened at C$53.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$48.35 and a 1-year high of C$60.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68.

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

