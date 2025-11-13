Raymond James Financial Forecasts TSE:CHP FY2025 Earnings

Get Choice Properties REIT alerts:

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a research report issued on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHP. National Bank Financial downgraded Choice Properties REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Desjardins downgraded Choice Properties REIT from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Choice Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$11.59 and a 52 week high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

