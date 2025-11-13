Raymond James Financial Increases ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Price Target to C$46.00

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADEN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ADENTRA from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on ADENTRA from C$42.50 to C$54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Desjardins raised their price target on ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADENTRA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.
