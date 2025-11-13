Raymond James Financial Weighs in on Boralex FY2025 Earnings

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Boralex in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst D. Magder now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$301.00 million for the quarter. Boralex had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 7.55%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLX. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Boralex from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLX

Boralex Price Performance

Boralex stock opened at C$28.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.33. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$24.40 and a 12-month high of C$33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.94.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -733.33%.

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.