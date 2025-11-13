Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REPYY. Zacks Research downgraded Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. Repsol has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Repsol had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Repsol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

