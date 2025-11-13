Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MLR Q4 Earnings

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Miller Industries in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Miller Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Miller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Loop Capital set a $46.00 target price on shares of Miller Industries in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Miller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Miller Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Miller Industries Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $437.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $178.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Miller Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Miller Industries by 587.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,504 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Miller Industries by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 21.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.