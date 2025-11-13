Research Analysts Set Expectations for PAG FY2025 Earnings

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $13.51 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.90. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share.

PAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.86.

Shares of PAG opened at $160.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.90. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $134.05 and a 12 month high of $189.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 935.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 237.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $200,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,211.10. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $289,906.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,351.46. This represents a 51.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

