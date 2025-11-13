Reviewing Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) & Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Free Report) and Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Konami and Semrush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60% Semrush 3.29% 4.93% 3.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Konami and Semrush”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83 Semrush $428.63 million 2.62 $950,000.00 ($0.02) -377.25

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Semrush. Semrush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konami, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Konami has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semrush has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Semrush shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Semrush shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Konami and Semrush, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konami 0 0 0 0 0.00 Semrush 0 2 4 1 2.86

Semrush has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.93%. Given Semrush’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Semrush is more favorable than Konami.

Summary

Semrush beats Konami on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company serves small and midsize businesses, enterprises, and marketing agencies, including consumer internet, digital media, education, financial services, healthcare, retail, software, telecommunications, and others. Semrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

