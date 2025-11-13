Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,711,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,339,000 after buying an additional 779,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,443,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,743 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,808,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,235,000 after purchasing an additional 315,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,856,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,980,000 after purchasing an additional 595,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $146,155,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:REXR opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $44.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $246.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.46 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 33.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.390-2.410 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REXR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rexford Industrial Realty

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.