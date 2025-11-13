Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 9.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.8% on Tuesday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $18.02. 108,403,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 37,885,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

RIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,316,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,426,870. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 789,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,384.60. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 42,147 shares of company stock valued at $577,593 in the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,526 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 79,120 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 219,583 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 57.33% and a negative net margin of 61.34%.The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

