Robert Half Inc. $RHI Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Robert Half worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 540.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 927.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Robert Half by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Robert Half has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.25%.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $187,799.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,125.44. This represents a 35.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Robert Half from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

