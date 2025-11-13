Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 2,288.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOOD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $861,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,388.08. The trade was a 49.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $3,648,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 540,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,951,506.55. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,297,404 shares of company stock worth $529,026,559. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.8%

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $132.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.01 and a 200-day moving average of $101.75. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Zacks Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.