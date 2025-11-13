Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.90, but opened at $56.00. Rocket Lab shares last traded at $54.22, with a volume of 11,107,981 shares traded.

The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 35.64%.The firm had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Rocket Lab’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RKLB. Baird R W raised shares of Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 31,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $1,527,129.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 499,045 shares in the company, valued at $24,438,233.65. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 1,873,097 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $90,283,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 541,526 shares in the company, valued at $26,101,553.20. The trade was a 77.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,406,361 shares of company stock valued at $267,483,973 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab by 352.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab Stock Down 2.5%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.50 and a beta of 2.16.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

