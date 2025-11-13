Rosenblatt Securities Raises Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $115.00

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.77% from the company’s previous close.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.96.

Zoom Communications Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $84.70 on Tuesday. Zoom Communications has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $92.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.39). Zoom Communications had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Zoom Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-5.840 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.420-1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,660 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $628,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,795 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,190. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $6,321,514.70. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 321,470 shares of company stock worth $26,684,150 in the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 201.6% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,147,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

