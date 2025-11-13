Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $17.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $12.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.64. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Chemours has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemours will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently -15.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 60.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,022,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,520 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Chemours by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 3,355,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,487,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $223,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chemours by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,114,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,009,000 after buying an additional 1,131,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chemours by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,484,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,901,000 after buying an additional 1,020,933 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

