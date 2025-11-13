Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$5,600.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$6,000.00 to C$5,600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSU. Desjardins raised Constellation Software to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Securities set a C$5,700.00 price target on Constellation Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. National Bankshares lowered Constellation Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$5,500.00 to C$4,500.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,700.00 to C$5,400.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,450.00 to C$5,480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4,897.14.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of CSU opened at C$3,355.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3,915.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$4,514.28. The company has a market cap of C$71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$3,183.37 and a 1 year high of C$5,300.00.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$9.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of C$4.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 55.4616354 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Software

In other news, insider Mark Robert Miller purchased 275 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3,695.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,163.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,753 shares in the company, valued at C$43,428,980.42. The trade was a 2.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

