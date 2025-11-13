Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $41.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Capmk cut shares of DraftKings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.66.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 500,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,513,166. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 44,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $2,006,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,081.90. This trade represents a 25.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,916 shares of company stock valued at $14,118,881. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunpointe LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 61.0% in the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 119,490 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

